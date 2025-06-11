Hungary's Rising Resistance: Protesters Challenge Orbán's Authoritarian Grip

In a bold display of dissent, approximately 15,000 Hungarians rallied in Budapest's central square to challenge the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The protest, seen as the genesis of a larger resistance movement, featured nearly two dozen notable figures, including writers, actors, and musicians.

The speakers voiced alarming concerns over the government's shift toward authoritarianism and alleged corruption linked to Orbán's Fidesz party. Criticism was leveled at recent legislative moves perceived as stifling public dissent and targeting LGBTQ+ events, moves that echo the autocratic practices of countries like Russia.

As Hungary braces for elections in 2026, Orbán faces growing opposition. A draft bill threatening media independence has sparked widespread European condemnation, embodying the flashpoint in a nation where civic freedoms hang in the balance.