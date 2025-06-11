Left Menu

Karnataka's Money Laundering Scandal: Congress Leaders Under ED Scrutiny

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asserts non-interference with ED's legal actions as searches target Congress leaders under a money laundering probe linked to the Valmiki scam. The investigation scrutinizes financial misconduct, possibly involving misuse of funds for election purposes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka's Money Laundering Scandal: Congress Leaders Under ED Scrutiny
In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has targeted several Congress lawmakers in Karnataka, conducting raids linked to an ongoing money laundering probe associated with the Valmiki scam. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that his administration would not obstruct legal proceedings.

According to officials, raids were carried out on properties belonging to Ballari MP E Tukaram and three Congress MLAs. These operations form part of a larger investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), targeting alleged financial misappropriations during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Authorities allege that funds embezzled from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation were utilized to influence the electorate by distributing cash. The raids, conducted across Ballari and Bengaluru, aim to uncover concrete evidence of electoral funding improprieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

