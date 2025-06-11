Tensions Flare in Ballymena: Arrests and Riots
Five individuals were arrested in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, after a second night of rioting sparked by protests over an alleged sexual assault. Rioters clashed with police, resulting in injuries to 17 officers and significant property damage, including homes and vehicles being set ablaze.
Northern Ireland's town of Ballymena faced two consecutive nights of turmoil, as police arrested five individuals for suspected riotous actions after protests devolved into chaos.
The unrest was triggered by a demonstration over an alleged sexual assault, escalating into violent clashes with police forces. Rioters attacked officers, setting cars and homes on fire.
A police statement confirmed 17 officers sustained injuries during the disorder, highlighting the scale and intensity of the violence faced by law enforcement amid the civil unrest.
