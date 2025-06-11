Tensions Flare in Ballymena: Arrests and Riots

Northern Ireland's town of Ballymena faced two consecutive nights of turmoil, as police arrested five individuals for suspected riotous actions after protests devolved into chaos.

The unrest was triggered by a demonstration over an alleged sexual assault, escalating into violent clashes with police forces. Rioters attacked officers, setting cars and homes on fire.

A police statement confirmed 17 officers sustained injuries during the disorder, highlighting the scale and intensity of the violence faced by law enforcement amid the civil unrest.

