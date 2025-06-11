Corruption Storm: Court Staffer Faces Bribery Scandal in Delhi High Court
A court staffer in Delhi withdrew his anticipatory bail plea amid bribery accusations. The Anti Corruption Branch had filed an FIR against him, leading to his withdrawal. The case also prompted discussions regarding due legal process and possible involvement of a trial court judge in the controversy.
A court staffer accused of demanding bribes for bail reprieve has withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea from Delhi High Court.
The Anti Corruption Branch lodged an FIR against him, and his request to quash it was also withdrawn. Legal discussions emphasized the importance of following due process.
Allegations involve a potential conspiracy against a trial court judge, further complicating the investigation. The case evolves as questions about judiciary conduct and corruption resurface, demanding a transparent legal resolution.
