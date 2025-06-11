Austria Mourns: Silent Tribute for Graz School Shooting Victims
Austria observed a minute of silence to honor 10 school shooting victims in Graz, marking one of its deadliest attacks since WWII. The gunman, a former student, ended his own life, leaving a farewell letter. Hundreds gathered to pay respects in a national mourning event.
Austria stood still for a moment of silence on Wednesday to honor the victims of a tragic school shooting in Graz. The shooting on Tuesday claimed the lives of 10 people, including the assailant who took his own life. The attacker's motive remains unclear.
The nation observed three days of mourning with candle vigils and services across Graz. At 10 am, the exact moment when the police were informed about the incident, people in Graz and across the country paused in reflection. Many gathered at a growing memorial in front of Graz city hall.
The shooter, a 21-year-old former student of the school, left a farewell letter, but no clear motive was deduced. Authorities are investigating whether his victims were chosen randomly. Most of the injured are stable, with some still in intensive care.
