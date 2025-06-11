Left Menu

High Stakes at M Chinnaswamy: RCB Executive Faces Legal Scrutiny

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its decision on interim bail for Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), implicated in a tragic stampede incident. Sosale questions the legality of his arrest, claiming political motivations, amid allegations of planning to flee after orchestrating an unauthorized event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:43 IST
High Stakes at M Chinnaswamy: RCB Executive Faces Legal Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court is set to announce its decision on interim bail for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's marketing head, Nikhil Sosale, connected to the stampede near M Chinnaswamy stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities. The decision will be made public at 2.30 pm on June 12.

Nikhil Sosale was apprehended by the Central Crime Branch at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Dubai on June 6. Sosale has contested the legality of his arrest, attributing it to alleged political directives.

According to Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, RCB's social media announced a victory parade without authorization, potentially inciting the stampede. Prosecutors argued Sosale's intent to escape, citing his last-minute ticket purchase to Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025