High Stakes at M Chinnaswamy: RCB Executive Faces Legal Scrutiny
The Karnataka High Court has reserved its decision on interim bail for Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), implicated in a tragic stampede incident. Sosale questions the legality of his arrest, claiming political motivations, amid allegations of planning to flee after orchestrating an unauthorized event.
The Karnataka High Court is set to announce its decision on interim bail for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's marketing head, Nikhil Sosale, connected to the stampede near M Chinnaswamy stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities. The decision will be made public at 2.30 pm on June 12.
Nikhil Sosale was apprehended by the Central Crime Branch at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Dubai on June 6. Sosale has contested the legality of his arrest, attributing it to alleged political directives.
According to Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, RCB's social media announced a victory parade without authorization, potentially inciting the stampede. Prosecutors argued Sosale's intent to escape, citing his last-minute ticket purchase to Dubai.
