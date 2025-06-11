Left Menu

Path to Peace: New Syrian Leadership Open to Relations with Israel

Rev. Johnnie Moore and Rabbi Abraham Cooper held talks with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus, suggesting possible peace between Syria and Israel. Although discussions didn't initially target Israel relations, the topic emerged. Sharaa expressed potential for a positive future, favoring focus on Syria. Efforts align with past Middle East diplomatic moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:54 IST
Path to Peace: New Syrian Leadership Open to Relations with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a development suggesting potential peace between Syria and Israel, Rev. Johnnie Moore, a Trump-linked evangelical Christian pastor, and Rabbi Abraham Cooper, met with Syria's Islamist leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus. The meeting highlighted opportunities for diplomacy and interfaith dialogue in the Middle East.

Though Moore and Cooper's visit was not initially aimed at discussing Syria-Israel ties, the topic naturally arose. Moore, a former White House adviser, highlighted Sharaa's openness to exploring positive future prospects while emphasizing the need for Syria to prioritize internal stability. These discussions align with earlier interfaith initiatives in Arab states, promoting peace and cooperation.

The current Syrian leadership, under Sharaa, seeks calm with Israel and international engagement, echoing 2020's Abraham Accords. While there's hope for improved relations, challenges persist, including regional tensions and Palestinian concerns highlighted by recent conflicts. Moore and Cooper remain optimistic about Sharaa's unique role in advancing peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025