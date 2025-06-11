Path to Peace: New Syrian Leadership Open to Relations with Israel

In a development suggesting potential peace between Syria and Israel, Rev. Johnnie Moore, a Trump-linked evangelical Christian pastor, and Rabbi Abraham Cooper, met with Syria's Islamist leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus. The meeting highlighted opportunities for diplomacy and interfaith dialogue in the Middle East.

Though Moore and Cooper's visit was not initially aimed at discussing Syria-Israel ties, the topic naturally arose. Moore, a former White House adviser, highlighted Sharaa's openness to exploring positive future prospects while emphasizing the need for Syria to prioritize internal stability. These discussions align with earlier interfaith initiatives in Arab states, promoting peace and cooperation.

The current Syrian leadership, under Sharaa, seeks calm with Israel and international engagement, echoing 2020's Abraham Accords. While there's hope for improved relations, challenges persist, including regional tensions and Palestinian concerns highlighted by recent conflicts. Moore and Cooper remain optimistic about Sharaa's unique role in advancing peace efforts.

