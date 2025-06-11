Tragic Hit-and-Run: Chef's Life Cut Short in West Delhi

A chef's life tragically ended in West Delhi after a hit-and-run incident around 1.40 am on May 16. The victim, 23-year-old Vikas, was pushing his motorcycle when he was fatally struck by a speeding car near the Subhash Nagar Metro Station.

Vikas was initially rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 19, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

The police faced challenges as there were no eyewitnesses. However, they combed through CCTV footage to identify 37-year-old Manish Kumar from Naraina village. Kumar has been arrested, and his vehicle impounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)