Tragic Hit-and-Run: Chef's Life Cut Short in West Delhi
A 23-year-old chef named Vikas was fatally struck by a car while pushing his broken-down motorcycle near the Subhash Nagar Metro Station in West Delhi. The driver, identified as Manish Kumar, was arrested following a police investigation and CCTV analysis. Vikas died in hospital three days after the incident.
- Country:
- India
A chef's life tragically ended in West Delhi after a hit-and-run incident around 1.40 am on May 16. The victim, 23-year-old Vikas, was pushing his motorcycle when he was fatally struck by a speeding car near the Subhash Nagar Metro Station.
Vikas was initially rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 19, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.
The police faced challenges as there were no eyewitnesses. However, they combed through CCTV footage to identify 37-year-old Manish Kumar from Naraina village. Kumar has been arrested, and his vehicle impounded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hit-and-run
- chef
- Delhi
- incident
- arrest
- Manish Kumar
- Subhash Nagar
- Vikas
- CCTV
- police
ALSO READ
Massive Ganja Bust in Maharashtra: Four Arrested
Cryptocurrency Scandal: Arrest of Georgia's Ex-Aide Unravels Political Tensions
Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government for Arresting Teen Over Social Media Post
HC orders immediate release of teen student from Pune arrested for her social media post on Indo-Pak conflict.
Stalker Drama: Intruder Arrested at Actor's Home