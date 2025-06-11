Left Menu

Fight for Election Transparency: Jairam Ramesh's Legal Battle in Supreme Court

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh is contesting amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules in the Supreme Court. The changes, which limit public access to certain electronic documents, have stirred controversy. Ramesh's writ petition highlights concerns over eroding electoral integrity and urges a swift judicial decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:11 IST
petition
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has taken his battle for transparent elections to the Supreme Court. Ramesh's plea challenges the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, which restrict access to vital electoral documents, raising alarm over the sanctity of the democratic process.

The writ petition filed by Ramesh in December last year argues that changes to the election rules, particularly the ones limiting public inspection of CCTV, webcasting footage, and recordings, could compromise electoral integrity. The swift amendment, allegedly pushed through despite objections from law officers, has attracted criticism.

Ramesh has expressed hope that the Supreme Court will act promptly on his petition. Tagged in a news report highlighting the contentious nature of the amendments, he reiterated his confidence in the judicial system to uphold transparency and fairness in elections by issuing notices to the Election Commission and the Central Government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

