Arrest in Ratlam: Woman Pressures Teen for Marriage
A 35-year-old divorced woman in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, is arrested for allegedly exploiting and pressuring a 17-year-old boy to marry her. Booked under the POCSO Act, she has two children. The woman, involved in the boy's life for a year, was sent to judicial custody.
A 35-year-old divorced woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district has been arrested for allegedly exploiting a teenage boy and coercing him to marry her, according to local police on Wednesday.
The woman, charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is a mother to a 14-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. Reports indicate her repeated engagement with the 17-year-old, who is a Class 10 student, over the past year.
Authorities revealed that the arrest followed a complaint by the boy's father, who claimed she frequently summoned the boy to her residence and used threats to secure a marriage commitment. The accused was presented to a court on Tuesday and remains in judicial custody as investigations continue.
