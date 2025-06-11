Arrest in Ratlam: Woman Pressures Teen for Marriage

A 35-year-old divorced woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district has been arrested for allegedly exploiting a teenage boy and coercing him to marry her, according to local police on Wednesday.

The woman, charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is a mother to a 14-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. Reports indicate her repeated engagement with the 17-year-old, who is a Class 10 student, over the past year.

Authorities revealed that the arrest followed a complaint by the boy's father, who claimed she frequently summoned the boy to her residence and used threats to secure a marriage commitment. The accused was presented to a court on Tuesday and remains in judicial custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)