Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Delhi Police Officials Under Scrutiny

A Delhi court has ordered the prosecution of three police officials accused of taking a bribe to not implicate a man in a drugs case. Charges have been framed against Sanjeev Kumar, Kirori Mal, and Sanjay Kumar. The court found evidence of a criminal conspiracy and rejected the plea for discharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:56 IST
A Delhi court has taken a significant step in the fight against corruption within its police force by ordering the prosecution of three officers accused of bribery. Special Judge Shailender Malik has directed that charges be framed against Delhi Police sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar, assistant sub-inspector Kirori Mal, and head constable Sanjay Kumar.

The case revolves around allegations that the officers demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from an individual in exchange for not implicating him and his friends in a drugs case filed in Delhi's Daryaganj area last November. The judge noted that there is substantial evidence indicating a criminal conspiracy among the accused.

Despite pleas for discharge due to claims of an invalid prosecution sanction, the court dismissed these arguments, underscoring the severity of the charges. This case sheds light on ongoing efforts to address corruption within the police ranks and protect citizen rights against wrongful accusation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

