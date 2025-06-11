Trump's Immigration Raids Ignite Nationwide Protests

Several U.S. cities prepare for a wave of protests on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's immigration raids prompt outcry. Los Angeles implemented a curfew following unrest, while anti-Trump demonstrations are set for Saturday, coinciding with a military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for National Guard deployment in anticipation of protests, while Trump's decision to send troops to Los Angeles has sparked debate over using military forces on domestic soil. California Governor Gavin Newsom has legally challenged the president, criticizing the federal intervention as inflaming tensions and promoting theatrics over public safety.

The situation escalated as protesters remained on the streets despite curfews and federal troops accompanied ICE agents on immigration raids. Homeland Security reports increased detentions, and the scenario reflects a broader conflict over immigration policies and civilian-military engagement under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)