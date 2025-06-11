Kosovo Supports US with Migrant Agreement Amid Historical Ties

Kosovo has acknowledged a request from the United States to temporarily accommodate up to 50 third-country migrants per year, as reported by the government press office on Wednesday. This move is part of a broader plan to safely repatriate these individuals.

The decision follows President Donald Trump's campaign promise to intensify measures against illegal immigration. Kosovo emphasized its 'steadfast' relationship with the US, appreciating the shared history and values between the two nations. Selected individuals will undergo a review process before relocation, aligning with the country's rule of law and public order standards.

While Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, internal protests simmer in the US, challenging stricter immigration enforcement policies. The backdrop to this relationship dates back to NATO's intervention in Kosovo in 1999, a turning point that shifted regional power dynamics and solidified ties between the US and Kosovo.

(With inputs from agencies.)