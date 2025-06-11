Property Seizure: A Crackdown on Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive move, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have confiscated agricultural land belonging to Mohd Saleem, a Pakistan-based terrorist, as a part of their ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.

The land, spanning over one kanal in Ramban district's Banihal tehsil, was seized following an order under section 83 of CrPC. This comes as Saleem is wanted from a 1992 case involving several severe charges under the Ranbir Penal Code and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

Officials state that the property attachment marks a milestone in probing illegal activities threatening national security, showcasing the commitment of police forces in upholding law and order.

