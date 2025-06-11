Left Menu

Property Seizure: A Crackdown on Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir seized property of Mohd Saleem, a Pakistan-based terrorist, under legal measures. The action, part of combating terrorism, underscores police efforts in subduing threats to national security. Compliance with the law was ensured during the attachment process in Banihal tehsil.

In a decisive move, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have confiscated agricultural land belonging to Mohd Saleem, a Pakistan-based terrorist, as a part of their ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.

The land, spanning over one kanal in Ramban district's Banihal tehsil, was seized following an order under section 83 of CrPC. This comes as Saleem is wanted from a 1992 case involving several severe charges under the Ranbir Penal Code and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act.

Officials state that the property attachment marks a milestone in probing illegal activities threatening national security, showcasing the commitment of police forces in upholding law and order.

