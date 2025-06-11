Russia's Aerial Display Over the Baltic: A Message of Strength Amidst Tensions

In a notable display of military might, Russia sent its Tu-22M3 long-range bombers on a mission over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday. This marked the first such flight since Ukrainian forces' audacious attack on Russian air bases in Siberia and the far north on June 1.

The Ukrainian strikes, which utilized smuggled drones, severely damaged or destroyed several Russian bombers. Wednesday's flight showcased Russia's defiance and determination to maintain its aerial strength despite these setbacks. The flight over neutral Baltic waters included potential encounters with NATO fighter escorts.

A key element of Russia's long-range aviation force, these bombers serve dual roles in conventional and nuclear deterrence strategies. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov asserted that Russia's nuclear deterrence capacity remains undamaged, despite evidence of considerable destruction from Ukrainian attacks.

