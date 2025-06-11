Left Menu

Germany's Optimism on Rare-Earth Trade Truce

Germany, under the leadership of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, applauds a China-U.S. framework agreeing on easing rare-earth export restrictions. Merz hopes for similar progress in U.S.-EU negotiations. Emphasizing the inviolability of international borders, Merz affirms Germany’s support for Denmark against U.S. interest in Greenland.

Updated: 11-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:20 IST
Germany has expressed approval of a recent China-U.S. agreement aimed at easing restrictions on rare-earth exports. Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed hope that similar progress could be made in negotiations between the United States and the European Union.

During a joint news conference in Berlin, Merz emphasized that this recent development does not disadvantage Europe but rather resolves an existing conflict. U.S. and Chinese representatives have agreed on a framework to alleviate trade tensions and lift China's rare-earth export restrictions, although a lasting resolution to broader trade issues remains elusive.

Addressing questions about the U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland, Merz reaffirmed Germany's commitment to international law, aligning closely with Denmark's stance in dismissing U.S. intentions. Additionally, Merz commented on television footage of unrest in Los Angeles, reflecting concerns over U.S. actions but refraining from direct criticism of U.S. politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

