Left Menu

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Karen Read's defense in her second trial has rested, claiming she was framed for the death of her police officer boyfriend. Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe with her SUV after a party. The defense argues a conspiracy and questions the integrity of evidence and prosecution motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:08 IST
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death
  • Country:
  • United States

The high-stakes trial of Karen Read has taken a dramatic turn as her defense team rests its case, alleging a conspiracy in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend. Read, 45, stands accused of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and leaving the scene after allegedly fatally striking Officer John O'Keefe with her SUV.

Prosecutors assert Read intentionally hit O'Keefe, leaving him to perish in the snow, while the defense argues she was framed. They suggest her words were twisted by the prosecution and present a narrative of a cover-up involving planted evidence, scapegoating, and biases among law enforcement officials.

Amid claims of unfair treatment and potential misconduct by investigators, the defense points to inconsistent crash evidence and biased actions by lead investigator Michael Proctor. The case now moves to closing statements, with both sides eager to sway the jury's final decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025