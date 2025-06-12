Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

The high-stakes trial of Karen Read has taken a dramatic turn as her defense team rests its case, alleging a conspiracy in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend. Read, 45, stands accused of second-degree murder, manslaughter, and leaving the scene after allegedly fatally striking Officer John O'Keefe with her SUV.

Prosecutors assert Read intentionally hit O'Keefe, leaving him to perish in the snow, while the defense argues she was framed. They suggest her words were twisted by the prosecution and present a narrative of a cover-up involving planted evidence, scapegoating, and biases among law enforcement officials.

Amid claims of unfair treatment and potential misconduct by investigators, the defense points to inconsistent crash evidence and biased actions by lead investigator Michael Proctor. The case now moves to closing statements, with both sides eager to sway the jury's final decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)