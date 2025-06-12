Korean-Vietnamese Leaders Forge Strategic Ties

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Vietnam's President Luong Cuong conferred by phone on Thursday. The call resulted in a commitment to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, encompassing sectors such as high-speed rail and nuclear energy.

In their conversation, President Lee advocated for increased interaction between senior officials from both nations to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Lee's office indicated that the discussions were part of broader efforts to enhance diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.