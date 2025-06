German Defence Minister Visits Kyiv for Crucial Military Support Talks

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has made a significant visit to Kyiv, aimed at bolstering military support for Ukraine during its ongoing war with Russia, according to DPA news agency reports. Pistorius is primed to engage in strategic discussions with Ukrainian officials regarding further military assistance from Germany.

Expressing Germany's commitment to aiding Ukraine, Pistorius remarked that Berlin's goal is to empower Ukraine's self-defense and facilitate meaningful negotiations with Russia. The German defence ministry hasn't commented on the specifics of the planned aid.

Germany ranks as Ukraine's second-largest military supporter, trailing only the United States. With American support recently questioned, Europe faces heightened expectations to augment its backing. Meanwhile, ongoing peace talks, including a recent session in Istanbul, struggle as critical issues, such as Ukraine's NATO prospects, remain unresolved.