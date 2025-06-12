Ukraine and Russia Exchange Ill and Severely Wounded POWs Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Ukraine and Russia conducted a significant exchange of ill and severely wounded soldiers. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Ukrainian troops required medical attention. The exchange, following talks in Istanbul, involved swapping prisoners of war and remains, raising hopes for further exchanges in the war initiated by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
In a renewed effort to address the human impact of conflict, Ukraine and Russia exchanged severely wounded and ill servicemen on Thursday, a move underscored by Ukraine's insistence on medical treatment for its troops.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, through a message on Telegram, highlighted the needs of the returning Ukrainian servicemen but refrained from providing specific numbers. This exchange follows a significant dialog in Istanbul, aiming to facilitate large-scale swaps of prisoners of war and soldier remains.
Consequently, some Russian troops have returned, crossing into Belarus as confirmed by Russia's defense ministry. They emphasize the provision of psychological and medical support to their returning servicemen. Meanwhile, Ukraine confirmed the retrieval of bodies of over 1,200 troops, while returning 27 Russian soldier bodies.
