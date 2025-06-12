Left Menu

Delhi's Most Wanted: Rishi's Dramatic Capture

Rishi, a 22-year-old man wanted for attempted murder, has been arrested by Delhi Police. Accused of firing at Vikas Gupta as revenge for Suraj's murder, Rishi was apprehended in Bhajanpura after being on the run since April 30, 2023. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:54 IST
Delhi's Most Wanted: Rishi's Dramatic Capture
Rishi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Police have apprehended a 22-year-old man linked to an attempted murder case. The arrest was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rishi from Bhajanpura, Delhi, had been evading capture since the incident on April 30 in Sultanpuri. Sources indicate that he was part of a group seeking vengeance for the murder of their friend, Suraj.

On the fateful night, Rishi allegedly fired at Vikas Gupta, suspected of having connections to those responsible for Suraj's death. Rishi was finally located and detained on Wednesday night as the investigation intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025