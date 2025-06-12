Delhi's Most Wanted: Rishi's Dramatic Capture
Rishi, a 22-year-old man wanted for attempted murder, has been arrested by Delhi Police. Accused of firing at Vikas Gupta as revenge for Suraj's murder, Rishi was apprehended in Bhajanpura after being on the run since April 30, 2023. Police investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Delhi Police have apprehended a 22-year-old man linked to an attempted murder case. The arrest was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Rishi from Bhajanpura, Delhi, had been evading capture since the incident on April 30 in Sultanpuri. Sources indicate that he was part of a group seeking vengeance for the murder of their friend, Suraj.
On the fateful night, Rishi allegedly fired at Vikas Gupta, suspected of having connections to those responsible for Suraj's death. Rishi was finally located and detained on Wednesday night as the investigation intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- attempted murder
- Rishi
- arrest
- police
- investigation
- Bhajanpura
- Sultanpuri
- revenge
- shooting
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
Bold Police Actions in Lucknow Lead to Criminal Injuries
Chennai Police Launch Probe into Alleged Assault on Relief Volunteers
Dramatic Midnight Arrests: Police Foil Suspicious Motorists’ Escape
Haryana govt informs SC that SIT constituted, Ashoka University professor joined investigation.