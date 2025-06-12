Delhi's Most Wanted: Rishi's Dramatic Capture

In a significant development, Delhi Police have apprehended a 22-year-old man linked to an attempted murder case. The arrest was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rishi from Bhajanpura, Delhi, had been evading capture since the incident on April 30 in Sultanpuri. Sources indicate that he was part of a group seeking vengeance for the murder of their friend, Suraj.

On the fateful night, Rishi allegedly fired at Vikas Gupta, suspected of having connections to those responsible for Suraj's death. Rishi was finally located and detained on Wednesday night as the investigation intensifies.

