Vadra Dismisses Claims of Evasion: Ready for ED Summons

Robert Vadra, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, has expressed his readiness to comply with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons regarding a money laundering case involving UK-based Sanjay Bhandari. Vadra's lawyer, Suman Khaitan, emphasized that his client has never intentionally evaded the agency's summons and is eager to cooperate fully.

Vadra, who has previously appeared in the case, missed the June 10 summons due to flu-like symptoms and a subsequent COVID-19 test. Khaitan reiterated Vadra's willingness to attend proceedings virtually, if necessary, while confirming his commitment to clear his name of any allegations.

Allegations that Vadra is using his travel plans to evade ED proceedings were firmly denied. Khaitan highlighted Vadra's compliance with all legal requirements over the past decade and reassured that Vadra will respect both the ED's requests and his responsibilities as a citizen, maintaining transparency in all foreign travels with the agency's knowledge.

