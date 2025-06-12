Left Menu

Governors Criticize Trump's Military Use Amid Immigration Protests

Democratic governors criticized President Trump's use of military forces to respond to immigration protests, while supporting deportation for immigrants committing violent crimes. They oppose National Guard deployment in California and emphasize trust-building with immigrants. Differences arise with Republicans over the handling of sanctuary policies and crime rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:54 IST
On Thursday, Democratic governors criticized President Donald Trump's military response to immigration protests, as they supported the deportation of immigrants committing violent crimes. Governors JB Pritzker, Tim Walz, and Kathy Hochul voiced their concerns before the House Oversight Committee in the wake of protests in Los Angeles.

They opposed Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in California, which bypassed Governor Gavin Newsom's authority, suggesting it created chaos and undermined local law enforcement. Pritzker, potentially a 2028 presidential contender, stressed the strategy incited unrest when local authorities had been gaining control.

Newsom accused Trump of favoring theatrics over public safety. Democratic lawmakers criticized military use and aggressive deportation, while Republicans focused on crimes by undocumented immigrants. Despite disagreements, studies indicate immigrants do not commit crimes at higher rates than native-born Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

