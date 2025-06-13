Striking a Blow: Israel’s Target on Iran’s Nuclear Capacity

In a decisive move, Israel has directed strikes at Iran, targeting the nation's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile production, and military capabilities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the intentions, underscoring the strategic aim to degrade Iran's military prowess.

Netanyahu, in a recorded video statement, expressed the determined nature of the operation. He indicated that the strikes would continue until the threat of annihilation against Israel, as perceived by its government, is nullified.

This unilateral military initiative reflects Israel's steadfast stance on countering threats, prioritizing national security, and preserving regional stability in the volatile Middle East landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)