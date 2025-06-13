Left Menu

Striking a Blow: Israel’s Target on Iran’s Nuclear Capacity

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that Israel's strikes on Iran aim to dismantle its nuclear infrastructure, missile factories, and military strength. He emphasizes that the operation will persist as necessary to neutralize perceived existential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:45 IST
Striking a Blow: Israel’s Target on Iran’s Nuclear Capacity

In a decisive move, Israel has directed strikes at Iran, targeting the nation's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile production, and military capabilities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the intentions, underscoring the strategic aim to degrade Iran's military prowess.

Netanyahu, in a recorded video statement, expressed the determined nature of the operation. He indicated that the strikes would continue until the threat of annihilation against Israel, as perceived by its government, is nullified.

This unilateral military initiative reflects Israel's steadfast stance on countering threats, prioritizing national security, and preserving regional stability in the volatile Middle East landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025