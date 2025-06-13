Left Menu

Australia Ramps Up Pacific Maritime Surveillance Amid Rising China Tensions

Australia is investing A$477 million in aerial patrols to monitor Pacific Island waters, amid rising Chinese coast guard activities. This move emphasizes regional security and compliance with international maritime laws, as tensions escalate due to overlapping interests with Taiwanese fleets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:49 IST
Australia Ramps Up Pacific Maritime Surveillance Amid Rising China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is set to significantly enhance its surveillance of Pacific Island territorial waters by allocating A$477 million ($310.72 million) to aerial patrols targeting illegal fishing operations, according to tender documents reviewed by Reuters. This strategic move follows China's initiative to deploy its coast guard to the region, raising regional security concerns.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Fiji to discuss security agreements, aligning with the recent maritime agreement approved by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. This agreement will see Australia supplying Fiji with a patrol boat. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlighted the 'permanent contest' presence in the Pacific, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the maritime domain in line with international standards.

Amidst these developments, China is advancing its coast guard's capabilities, with vessels registered to patrol the Pacific, though without conducting a formal inspection. Regional security experts warn of geostrategic tensions, as issues around fishing rights intersect with national interests, especially given historical data on illegal fishing activities by Chinese and Taiwanese nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025