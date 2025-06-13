Australia Ramps Up Pacific Maritime Surveillance Amid Rising China Tensions
Australia is investing A$477 million in aerial patrols to monitor Pacific Island waters, amid rising Chinese coast guard activities. This move emphasizes regional security and compliance with international maritime laws, as tensions escalate due to overlapping interests with Taiwanese fleets.
Australia is set to significantly enhance its surveillance of Pacific Island territorial waters by allocating A$477 million ($310.72 million) to aerial patrols targeting illegal fishing operations, according to tender documents reviewed by Reuters. This strategic move follows China's initiative to deploy its coast guard to the region, raising regional security concerns.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Fiji to discuss security agreements, aligning with the recent maritime agreement approved by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. This agreement will see Australia supplying Fiji with a patrol boat. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlighted the 'permanent contest' presence in the Pacific, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the maritime domain in line with international standards.
Amidst these developments, China is advancing its coast guard's capabilities, with vessels registered to patrol the Pacific, though without conducting a formal inspection. Regional security experts warn of geostrategic tensions, as issues around fishing rights intersect with national interests, especially given historical data on illegal fishing activities by Chinese and Taiwanese nationals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
