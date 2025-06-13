Peace Promises Shattered: Trump’s Middle East Strategy Under Siege

On the campaign trail, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to resolve global conflicts and foster peace. However, nearly five months in, escalating violence between Israel and Iran, ongoing strife in Gaza and Ukraine, highlight setbacks in those efforts.

Israel launched a comprehensive attack on Iranian positions, despite Trump's advisement to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu against it. This act counters Trump's diplomatic attempts, which included engagement with Iran over nuclear issues, amidst his broader vision for peace in the region.

Given these tensions, questions arise within the Trump administration about its capability to mediate peace in these volatile areas. Analysts caution that Tehran and its allies may perceive these conflicts as justification for retaliatory actions against U.S. interests, marking a critical moment in Trump's foreign policy legacy.

