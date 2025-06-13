Left Menu

Court Challenge: National Guard Control Sparks Legal Battle

The 9th US Circuit Court temporarily blocked a judge's order for Trump to return National Guard control to California. The judge ruled the deployment illegal, citing constitutional violations. Protests over immigration laws have spread across multiple cities, raising debates on federal authority and militarization.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals stepped in to temporarily halt a federal judge's directive demanding former President Donald Trump hand control of the National Guard back to California. This came on the heels of a ruling declaring the deployment illegal and unconstitutional, with immediate appeals filed by the White House.

The city of Los Angeles saw a surge in protests following the call-up of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines in response to enhanced immigration law enforcement. Protests, some leading to arrests, have spread to cities like Boston, Chicago, and Seattle, against the backdrop of a controversial military parade in Washington.

The legal and public uproar continues as Democratic governors label the deployments an 'abuse of power,' while Trump administration officials assert national security defenses. Troop activities in Los Angeles have raised nationwide debates over federal authority and the militarization of American cities.

