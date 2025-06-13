Left Menu

Mystifying Escape: The Indore Couple's Last Night Before Tragedy

Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam mysteriously disappeared before Raja's murder. They stayed at Shipara Homestay, explored local sites, and exhibited unusual behavior the following morning. Three accomplices, linked to Sonam’s alleged lover, participated in the crime. The suspects are now in custody in Shillong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nongriat | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:44 IST
The circumstances leading up to the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, have raised many questions. Raja and his wife, Sonam, reportedly went missing from a homestay in Indore before his untimely death, leaving behind a trail of mystery and intrigue.

The couple, who embarked on a trip to Meghalaya, encountered misfortune when they failed to secure prior room reservations. Forced to trek between villages, they ended up at the Shipara Homestay on May 22. While locals spotted them near popular sites, their peculiar early morning behavior alarmed the property owner.

Sonam, who has since been arrested alongside her alleged lover and accomplices, remains a key figure in the ongoing investigation. The local police in Shillong have detained the suspects and provided them with basic amenities, as the community watches closely for developments.

