Heist Foiled: Police Nab Jewelry Thieves in Shimla

The Shimla district police have arrested a group of six individuals, including four women, on allegations of attempting to steal gold rings from a local jewelry shop. The incident occurred on June 12, according to a complaint filed by Paras Ram Shah at the Kumarsain Police Station.

Identified by the police as Rajender Kumar, Kiran, Bateri, Soni, Rajbai, and Lakhmi Chand, the accused hail from Rajasthan and Haryana. The group reportedly switched nine genuine gold rings for brass replicas before leaving the store under vague pretenses, said Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

The authorities are investigating possible links to another theft in Darbhanga, Bihar, where a similar modus operandi was used to steal 10 gold studs. The accused are currently being interrogated, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)