Hathras Judicial Proceedings: Unraveling the Stampede Case

A court in Hathras continued its examination of the tragic stampede that claimed 121 lives at last year's religious event. The incident occurred during a spiritual gathering led by preacher Surajpal, or Narayan Sakar Hari, though he isn't among the accused.

Eleven organizers face charges, with ten present in the court. Notably, advocate A P Singh, representing the accused and Surajpal, argues the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, suggesting flaws in the police's hurried reporting.

Singh criticizes the police for inaction during the stampede, challenging their silence amidst claims of a 'poisonous spray' conspiracy. He questions spiritual claims tied to Narayan Sakar Hari, describing them as negligible given the preacher's practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)