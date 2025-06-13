Hathras Judicial Proceedings: Unraveling the Stampede Case
A Hathras court is examining the deadly stampede at a religious event last year that left 121 dead. The event centered around preacher Surajpal, known as Narayan Sakar Hari, although he's not charged. Accusations include conspiracy and inadequate police response. The next hearing is set for June 30.
A court in Hathras continued its examination of the tragic stampede that claimed 121 lives at last year's religious event. The incident occurred during a spiritual gathering led by preacher Surajpal, or Narayan Sakar Hari, though he isn't among the accused.
Eleven organizers face charges, with ten present in the court. Notably, advocate A P Singh, representing the accused and Surajpal, argues the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy, suggesting flaws in the police's hurried reporting.
Singh criticizes the police for inaction during the stampede, challenging their silence amidst claims of a 'poisonous spray' conspiracy. He questions spiritual claims tied to Narayan Sakar Hari, describing them as negligible given the preacher's practice.
