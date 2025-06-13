Escalating Tensions: Russia Warns Travelers Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

On Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid Iran and Israel amid escalating tensions. Individuals in the conflict zone are advised to steer clear of military sites and populated areas.

This comes following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, targeting nuclear facilities and missile factories. The Israeli government claims that the strikes aimed to dismantle Tehran's potential to develop nuclear weapons and resulted in the deaths of several military commanders.

Russia condemned Israel's actions as unprovoked and a violation of the United Nations charter. Moscow criticized the operations for undermining diplomatic efforts to address global concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

