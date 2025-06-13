Escalating Tensions: Russia Warns Travelers Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
Russia has advised its citizens to avoid travel to Iran and Israel due to escalating conflict. Israel launched attacks on Iran, targeting nuclear sites and military leaders, to prevent nuclear weapon development. Russia condemned the strikes as unjustified and detrimental to diplomatic negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.
On Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid Iran and Israel amid escalating tensions. Individuals in the conflict zone are advised to steer clear of military sites and populated areas.
This comes following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, targeting nuclear facilities and missile factories. The Israeli government claims that the strikes aimed to dismantle Tehran's potential to develop nuclear weapons and resulted in the deaths of several military commanders.
Russia condemned Israel's actions as unprovoked and a violation of the United Nations charter. Moscow criticized the operations for undermining diplomatic efforts to address global concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.
