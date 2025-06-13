In a notable development from recent peace negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine has successfully repatriated the bodies of 1,200 soldiers. This agreement, hailed as a milestone in diplomatic talks, involved extensive cooperation between Ukraine's Armed Forces, Security Service, and Interior Ministry.

Russia returned these bodies, asserting they were Ukrainian citizens, mainly military personnel. The exchange, one of the largest since the conflict began, represents a tangible result of the contentious dialogues between both nations.

Despite the somber progress of prisoner and body exchanges, a persistent ceasefire remains elusive. Recent escalations include mass drone and missile strikes by both sides, with air defenses playing a pivotal role in neutralizing threats. Casualty reports from the last wave of attacks are pending.

