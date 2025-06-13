Left Menu

Historic Repatriation Marks Milestone in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Ukraine and Russia reached a significant agreement to repatriate the bodies of soldiers killed in the ongoing conflict. Russia returned 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, largely facilitated by various Ukrainian government agencies. This exchange emerged as the primary outcome of recent peace talks in Istanbul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:37 IST
Historic Repatriation Marks Milestone in Ukraine-Russia Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a notable development from recent peace negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine has successfully repatriated the bodies of 1,200 soldiers. This agreement, hailed as a milestone in diplomatic talks, involved extensive cooperation between Ukraine's Armed Forces, Security Service, and Interior Ministry.

Russia returned these bodies, asserting they were Ukrainian citizens, mainly military personnel. The exchange, one of the largest since the conflict began, represents a tangible result of the contentious dialogues between both nations.

Despite the somber progress of prisoner and body exchanges, a persistent ceasefire remains elusive. Recent escalations include mass drone and missile strikes by both sides, with air defenses playing a pivotal role in neutralizing threats. Casualty reports from the last wave of attacks are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025