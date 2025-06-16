Left Menu

Tamil Language Advocacy in Indian Courts Gains Momentum

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin advocates for the inclusion of Tamil as a court language in the Supreme Court, emphasizing its use by Justices and pushing for longstanding demands. He highlights progress in vernacular translations of judgments, urging continuous support for Tamil in the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:11 IST
The pressing demand for the inclusion of Tamil as a court language in India's top judiciary took center stage as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized its importance. Speaking at a recent event, Stalin highlighted that since 1967, the DMK has been advocating for reformist changes, such as secular marriages, underlining the significance of embracing regional languages in the judiciary.

Reaffirming this longstanding demand, Stalin referenced the historical advocacy for Tamil's use in the Supreme Court and Madras High Court. He pointed out that Justices R Mahadevan and M M Sundresh have delivered speeches in Tamil in the Supreme Court, reflecting an ongoing push for Tamil's embrace in legal proceedings.

Sharing recent data, the Chief Minister noted the translation of 37,661 Supreme Court judgments into vernacular languages, including 2,559 in Tamil, along with 892 Madras HC judgments. Highlighted by Union Minister of State (Law and Justice), Arjun Ram Meghwal, this progress was discussed in the Rajya Sabha, spotlighting the continuing debate over regional languages in court.

