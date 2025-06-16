Left Menu

Revolver Clash at Petrol Pump Sparks Legal Action

A heated altercation at a petrol pump led to a woman allegedly pointing a licensed revolver at an employee. The confrontation, captured on CCTV, was initiated over a request for safety compliance. Legal proceedings have begun, with police seizing the weapon and questioning those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bilgram town, a heated altercation at a petrol pump escalated dramatically when a woman allegedly aimed a licensed revolver at an employee, prompting police intervention.

The incident transpired Sunday night at a station on Sandi Road after Rajneesh Kumar, the employee, requested customers to exit their vehicle for safety during CNG refuelling. The situation intensified when a male family member, backed by two women, reportedly pushed and assaulted Kumar. This led to one of the women, Ariba, allegedly drawing a gun and threatening him.

The violent episode, caught on CCTV, resulted in a formal complaint to Bilgram police. Officers, now investigating the matter, have confiscated the revolver along with 25 live cartridges. Legal action is underway against those implicated, confirmed Bilgram Circle Officer Ravi Prakash Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

