Historic Repatriation: Ukraine Receives Soldiers' Bodies Amid Peace Talks

Ukraine has welcomed home 1,245 soldiers' bodies from Russia, marking a significant milestone in the repatriation process agreed upon in recent Istanbul talks, Ukrainian officials announced.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov labeled this the final repatriation phase, noting over 6,000 soldiers' remains have been returned. This repatriation stands as one of the most substantial since Russia's full-scale invasion over three years ago.

The exchange forms part of an agreement reached during peace discussions in Istanbul. However, both nations continue diverging on a ceasefire, focusing instead on ongoing prisoner exchanges and future diplomatic resolutions.

