Viral Incident: Rapido Rider Allegedly Slaps Woman After Rash Driving Spat

In a shocking turn of events, a Rapido bike taxi rider was caught on camera allegedly slapping a woman passenger after a dispute concerning his alleged rash driving, according to police reports on Monday.

The altercation took place on Saturday in Jayanagar when the woman, a jewellery shop saleswoman, disembarked mid-ride to confront the rider about his driving, triggering a verbal exchange. After her refusal to pay the fare and return the helmet, the rider allegedly slapped her, causing her to fall onto the ground. This incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Authorities intervened and escorted both parties to the local police station. Despite the woman's reluctance to lodge an official complaint, police filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) on the incident and have issued a notice urging her to provide a formal complaint for further legal action. Rapido, when approached, opted not to comment, labeling the case as a police matter. Legal action is set to follow pending the investigation's outcome, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lokesh B Jagalasar.

