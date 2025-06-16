Left Menu

Political Unrest: Assassination Shakes Minnesota State

Vance Boelter, accused of impersonating a police officer, is charged with murdering Minnesota House Democrat Melissa Hortman and her husband. His arrest ends a two-day manhunt. He also shot State Senator John Hoffman and others. Authorities label it a politically motivated attack, marking a rise in U.S. political violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:05 IST
Political Unrest: Assassination Shakes Minnesota State

A man accused of murdering a Minnesota state lawmaker while posing as a police officer is set to appear in court on Monday after a two-day manhunt ended with his arrest. Vance Boelter, 57, faces charges for the fatal shooting of Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Governor Tim Walz condemned the act as a 'politically motivated assassination' and highlighted growing political violence. Boelter also wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Charged with murder and attempted murder, authorities may seek first-degree charges as investigations continue.

Boelter's capture involved multiple law enforcement agencies after he fled the shooting scene. Authorities discovered weapons and a target list in his vehicle, indicating broader violent intents. The incident adds to a disturbing pattern of political violence nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025