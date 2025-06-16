Political Unrest: Assassination Shakes Minnesota State

A man accused of murdering a Minnesota state lawmaker while posing as a police officer is set to appear in court on Monday after a two-day manhunt ended with his arrest. Vance Boelter, 57, faces charges for the fatal shooting of Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Governor Tim Walz condemned the act as a 'politically motivated assassination' and highlighted growing political violence. Boelter also wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Charged with murder and attempted murder, authorities may seek first-degree charges as investigations continue.

Boelter's capture involved multiple law enforcement agencies after he fled the shooting scene. Authorities discovered weapons and a target list in his vehicle, indicating broader violent intents. The incident adds to a disturbing pattern of political violence nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)