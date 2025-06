Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drones and Missiles Rock Ukrainian Capital

In a severe escalation of hostilities, Russian drones and missiles targeted several districts throughout the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Tuesday morning, killing 14 individuals and injuring 44, according to the interior ministry.

The comprehensive assault impacted 27 areas around the capital, causing damage to residential buildings, educational entities, and critical infrastructure, as noted by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. He described it as one of the largest attacks since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Reuters witnesses reported swarms of drones and missile sounds over the city, with an air raid alert in effect for over seven hours.

A ballistic missile struck a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, with emergency services conducting searches for survivors in the wreckage. Solomianskyi's building destruction is emblematic of the broader damage in Kyiv amid failed peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing three-year conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)