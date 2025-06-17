Left Menu

Russia Awaits Next Steps in Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine

The Kremlin has stated uncertainty regarding the timing of future negotiations with Ukraine, despite having honored previous agreements reached in Istanbul in June. Russia plans to evaluate Ukrainian ceasefire proposals soon, though no imminent discussions with Kyiv are scheduled.

Updated: 17-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 16:02 IST
The Kremlin has expressed uncertainty about when the next round of direct negotiations with Ukraine might take place, focusing on a potential ceasefire. Despite previous agreements made in Istanbul on June 2, no immediate talks are planned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia has adhered to its obligations from the earlier negotiations, and the evaluation of Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire is underway.

In the coming days, Russia intends to assess the timeline for resuming discussions with Ukraine, although current plans do not include imminent direct talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

