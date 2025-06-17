Russia Awaits Next Steps in Ceasefire Talks with Ukraine

The Kremlin has expressed uncertainty about when the next round of direct negotiations with Ukraine might take place, focusing on a potential ceasefire. Despite previous agreements made in Istanbul on June 2, no immediate talks are planned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia has adhered to its obligations from the earlier negotiations, and the evaluation of Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire is underway.

In the coming days, Russia intends to assess the timeline for resuming discussions with Ukraine, although current plans do not include imminent direct talks.

