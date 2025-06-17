Left Menu

Outrage in Andhra Pradesh: Woman Tied to Tree Over Unpaid Debts Sparks Political Clash

A woman named Sirisha was tied to a tree and tortured in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, over unpaid loans, leading to public outrage and political blame-trading. YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned Naidu's governance, urging strict action. Nara Lokesh confirmed arrests and promised severe punishment for the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:44 IST
Outrage in Andhra Pradesh: Woman Tied to Tree Over Unpaid Debts Sparks Political Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has incited public outrage after a woman, Sirisha, was tied to a tree and tortured over unpaid debts. The incident has not only gone viral but has also become a political flashpoint.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the 'inhumane governance' under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, attributing the atrocity to systemic failures. The opposition leader emphasized the urgent need for action against such oppressive acts unfolding in Naidu's own constituency.

State authorities, represented by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, assured the public that the perpetrators have been apprehended and accountability will be upheld. The coalition government has reiterated its commitment to protecting women while vowing severe consequences for any similar offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025