Outrage in Andhra Pradesh: Woman Tied to Tree Over Unpaid Debts Sparks Political Clash

A shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has incited public outrage after a woman, Sirisha, was tied to a tree and tortured over unpaid debts. The incident has not only gone viral but has also become a political flashpoint.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the 'inhumane governance' under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, attributing the atrocity to systemic failures. The opposition leader emphasized the urgent need for action against such oppressive acts unfolding in Naidu's own constituency.

State authorities, represented by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, assured the public that the perpetrators have been apprehended and accountability will be upheld. The coalition government has reiterated its commitment to protecting women while vowing severe consequences for any similar offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)