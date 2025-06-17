Left Menu

Tension at Sea: Oil Tankers Collide Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Conflict

Two oil tankers collided near the Strait of Hormuz amid electronic disturbances linked to the Iran-Israel conflict. Despite the crash, no crew injuries or oil spillage were reported. The incident highlights disruptions along a key global oil route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:33 IST
Tension at Sea: Oil Tankers Collide Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A collision between two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday has further fueled concerns in a region already fraught with geopolitical tension. This comes amid a backdrop of rising electronic interference linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which has recently seen missile exchanges. The affected waterway is a crucial passage, accounting for one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil.

According to reports, the United Arab Emirates coast guard successfully evacuated 24 crew members from the tanker Adalynn, which was left without cargo. The other vessel, the Front Eagle, operated by the Oslo-listed Frontline company, suffered a deck fire but reported no injuries among its crew, nor any oil spillage. The Front Eagle was transporting 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil toward China at the time of the incident.

While the collision underscores the volatility in the region, industry insiders report that war risk insurance costs for vessels navigating to Israeli ports have risen sharply, though Gulf voyage insurance rates remain stable for now. Ship movement data showed increased caution around the Strait of Hormuz, with some companies halting voyages amid the uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025