Epic Armored Truck Heist: A Gem of a Catch for Authorities

Federal authorities have charged seven people with staging an elaborate heist involving an armored truck, making off with diamonds, emeralds, and other valuables worth $100 million in what is being heralded as the largest jewelry theft in U.S. history.

The incident occurred in July 2022, when the suspects tracked the truck from an international jewelry exposition near San Francisco to a rural rest stop north of Los Angeles. There, the thieves managed to seize 24 out of the 73 bags of precious gems and luxury goods it was transporting.

Among the accused are Pablo Raul Lugo Larroig and Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores, who were arrested Monday and are facing federal charges of theft and conspiracy. Meanwhile, four suspects remain at large, and another is in an Arizona prison on unrelated charges. Some of the stolen jewelry has been recovered, and authorities continue to pursue additional counts related to similar crimes this group allegedly committed.