Dramatic Escape: Woman Leaps Off Hotel Roof Amid Marital Revelations
In Baraut town, a woman jumped off a hotel roof after being caught with another man by her husband. While the alleged lover was apprehended, the woman escaped. The husband, fearing for his life, filed a police complaint regarding his wife's ongoing affairs and threats against him.
In a startling incident in Baraut town, Uttar Pradesh, a married woman reportedly leaped off a hotel roof to escape after her husband found her in a room with another man. The incident unfolded on Monday at a hotel on Chaprauli Road.
Upon discovery, the woman allegedly jumped from a 12-foot-high roof and managed to flee, while locals apprehended her alleged lover and turned him over to authorities. The police confirmed the event, with Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Chahal stating the lover is being interrogated.
The husband has lodged a complaint, expressing concerns for his safety, citing his wife's past and ongoing relationships. The case, which has generated significant local attention, is currently under investigation by the authorities.
