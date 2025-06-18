Left Menu

Britain Withdraws Embassy Staff Families Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Britain has temporarily withdrawn family members of staff from its embassy and consulate in Israel. This decision is due to escalated risks resulting from the conflict between Iran and Israel. However, the embassy and consulate continue their essential operations, including assisting British nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:46 IST
Amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, Britain has taken precautionary measures by temporarily withdrawing the family members of its embassy and consulate staff in Israel. This move is aimed at mitigating the risk posed by the ongoing conflict, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The British government emphasized that despite the withdrawal, essential services at both the embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem will continue unabated. This includes providing necessary assistance to British nationals in the region.

This strategic decision underscores the escalating situation in the region, prompting the UK to prioritize the safety and security of its diplomatic families while ensuring uninterrupted diplomatic services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

