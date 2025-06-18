Britain Withdraws Embassy Staff Families Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, Britain has taken precautionary measures by temporarily withdrawing the family members of its embassy and consulate staff in Israel. This move is aimed at mitigating the risk posed by the ongoing conflict, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The British government emphasized that despite the withdrawal, essential services at both the embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem will continue unabated. This includes providing necessary assistance to British nationals in the region.

This strategic decision underscores the escalating situation in the region, prompting the UK to prioritize the safety and security of its diplomatic families while ensuring uninterrupted diplomatic services.

(With inputs from agencies.)