Left Menu

Indian Woman Arrested with Undeclared Gold at Nepal's Airport

An Indian woman named Meena Surjeet Singh Khemani was apprehended at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu for attempting to bring over one kilogram of undeclared gold in a semi-liquid form. The gold was confiscated during a security check, prompting further police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:17 IST
Indian Woman Arrested with Undeclared Gold at Nepal's Airport
gold
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A woman from India, Meena Surjeet Singh Khemani, has been detained by Nepali authorities at Tribhuvan International Airport. The arrest occurred following the discovery of over one kilogram of undeclared gold in her possession, according to Nepal police.

Security personnel at the airport found the gold, weighing 1 kg 59 grams and in a semi-liquid state, concealed in plastic within her belongings. Khemani had just landed from Sharjah aboard an Air Arabia flight when the contraband was seized.

The incident has sparked a deeper investigation by the local police as they take Khemani into custody for further questioning and inquiry.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025