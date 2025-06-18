Indian Woman Arrested with Undeclared Gold at Nepal's Airport

A woman from India, Meena Surjeet Singh Khemani, has been detained by Nepali authorities at Tribhuvan International Airport. The arrest occurred following the discovery of over one kilogram of undeclared gold in her possession, according to Nepal police.

Security personnel at the airport found the gold, weighing 1 kg 59 grams and in a semi-liquid state, concealed in plastic within her belongings. Khemani had just landed from Sharjah aboard an Air Arabia flight when the contraband was seized.

The incident has sparked a deeper investigation by the local police as they take Khemani into custody for further questioning and inquiry.