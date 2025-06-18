Indian Woman Arrested with Undeclared Gold at Nepal's Airport
An Indian woman named Meena Surjeet Singh Khemani was apprehended at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu for attempting to bring over one kilogram of undeclared gold in a semi-liquid form. The gold was confiscated during a security check, prompting further police investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
A woman from India, Meena Surjeet Singh Khemani, has been detained by Nepali authorities at Tribhuvan International Airport. The arrest occurred following the discovery of over one kilogram of undeclared gold in her possession, according to Nepal police.
Security personnel at the airport found the gold, weighing 1 kg 59 grams and in a semi-liquid state, concealed in plastic within her belongings. Khemani had just landed from Sharjah aboard an Air Arabia flight when the contraband was seized.
The incident has sparked a deeper investigation by the local police as they take Khemani into custody for further questioning and inquiry.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian national among two held with drugs at Nepal airport
Art Takes Flight: Museum Experience at Kempegowda International Airport
Foreign national found in possession of cocaine worth Rs 51.94 crore at Mumbai airport, placed under arrest: Customs officials.
Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure Overhaul: Ports and Airports on the Fast Track
Major Cocaine Bust at Mumbai Airport