Telangana Man's Tragic Demise in Israel Amid Conflict
Revella Ravinder, a 57-year-old from Telangana, died in Israel reportedly from a stress-induced heart attack amid ongoing conflict. His family seeks government support to bring his body home and requests financial aid, as Ravinder was the family's sole breadwinner.
In a tragic turn of events, Revella Ravinder, a 57-year-old man from Telangana, has passed away in Israel, where he had relocated in pursuit of employment. His family recounted that ongoing tensions and conflict-induced anxiety took a toll on his health, leading to a fatal heart attack.
Ravinder, a resident of Jagtial, moved to Israel two years ago. His wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, said he frequently voiced his fears about the constant threat of bombings. Their daughter, Akanksha, revealed Ravinder often called from bunkers and had been hospitalized due to health issues.
The family has petitioned the government to assist in repatriating Ravinder's body and provide financial aid, as they lost their sole breadwinner. Notably, his son is hearing and speech impaired, adding to the family's hardships.
