Priyanka Gandhi Slams Odisha Government Over Rising Violence Against Women

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress MP, condemned the Odisha government for its alleged failure to protect women following the gangrape of a 20-year-old college student in Gopalpur.

Expressing her outrage on social media platform X, Gandhi emphasized the alarming rise in violence against women in the state, noting that even the Chief Minister acknowledges the disappearance of thousands of women and children in recent years.

In response, the Congress party organized a protest in front of the chief minister's residence, drawing attention to the government's perceived negligence in prioritizing women's safety.

