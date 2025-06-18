Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Odisha Government Over Rising Violence Against Women

Priyanka Gandhi criticized the Odisha government over a gangrape incident in Gopalpur involving a college student. She highlighted increasing violence against women and accused the state of neglecting women's safety. The Congress staged a protest at the chief minister's residence, holding the government accountable for these crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:50 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Odisha Government Over Rising Violence Against Women
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress MP, condemned the Odisha government for its alleged failure to protect women following the gangrape of a 20-year-old college student in Gopalpur.

Expressing her outrage on social media platform X, Gandhi emphasized the alarming rise in violence against women in the state, noting that even the Chief Minister acknowledges the disappearance of thousands of women and children in recent years.

In response, the Congress party organized a protest in front of the chief minister's residence, drawing attention to the government's perceived negligence in prioritizing women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025