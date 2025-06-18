Global Developments: From Dual Citizenship to Diplomatic Tensions

In a week of significant global developments, notable stories include Ukraine allowing dual citizenship amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia and Kenyan protests erupting over police brutality. Protesters demand justice after the shooting of a man during demonstrations against the secured death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher, in custody.

Amidst recovering from cancer, Britain's Princess Kate will skip this year's Royal Ascot, while anxieties rise over U.S.-Iran tensions following threats exchanged between leaders. Meanwhile, the Vatican launched a fundraiser featuring Pope Leo to address its financial crisis, showcasing the challenges faced by the Catholic Church.

Elsewhere, Indonesian authorities canceled flights after a volcanic eruption, and Germany arrested a suspect involved in online child abuse thanks to an FBI tip-off. In a separate matter, upcoming U.S. dietary changes may end the advice to restrict alcohol consumption, marking a potential victory for the liquor industry.

