Oil Tycoon's Divorce Battle Unveils Double Life and Legal Drama
Elena Kroupeeva has asked a London High Court judge to imprison her Russian oil tycoon husband, Mikhail Kroupeev, for failing to pay her legal fees in a high-profile divorce. Allegations include a double life with a secret family. The court has frozen $51 million of his assets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:49 IST
A London High Court judge is being urged to jail Russian oil magnate Mikhail Kroupeev, as his estranged wife, Elena, accuses him of defaulting on legal fees amid their high-stakes divorce.
Amid allegations of leading a double life, Kroupeev faces a $51 million asset freeze. The legal team demands imprisonment for contempt.
Kroupeev's lawyer contests the claims and seeks an appeal, while Elena's lawyers highlight extensive wealth, including luxurious homes and private jets, underscoring the couple's opulent lifestyle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
