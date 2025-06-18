Police Vehicle Accident Raises Concerns in Shimla

A 13-year-old boy sustained injuries after being struck by a police vehicle escorting a VIP in Shimla's suburbs, authorities reported on Wednesday evening.

Identified as Vishvas Rai from Junga, the boy was hit near Sanjauli Gurudwara when he unexpectedly ran onto the road. The escort vehicle swiftly took him to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, where he is being treated for a minor leg injury, officials emphasized.

Following media reports suggesting the involvement of the Chief Minister's motorcade, Shimla Superintendent of Police clarified that no vehicle from the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's convoy was part of the incident. The Chief Minister's entourage, returning from Theog, had passed by Sanjauli separately.

