Left Menu

Police Vehicle Accident Raises Concerns in Shimla

A 13-year-old boy, Vishvas Rai, was injured by a police escort vehicle in Shimla, sparking media controversy. The incident occurred near Sanjauli Gurudwara and resulted in minor leg injuries. Clarifications from Shimla Police refuted claims that the vehicle was part of the Chief Minister's convoy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:41 IST
Police Vehicle Accident Raises Concerns in Shimla
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy sustained injuries after being struck by a police vehicle escorting a VIP in Shimla's suburbs, authorities reported on Wednesday evening.

Identified as Vishvas Rai from Junga, the boy was hit near Sanjauli Gurudwara when he unexpectedly ran onto the road. The escort vehicle swiftly took him to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, where he is being treated for a minor leg injury, officials emphasized.

Following media reports suggesting the involvement of the Chief Minister's motorcade, Shimla Superintendent of Police clarified that no vehicle from the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's convoy was part of the incident. The Chief Minister's entourage, returning from Theog, had passed by Sanjauli separately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025